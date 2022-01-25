Irish woman sues state over passport refusal for two sons
The woman’s lawyers believe the State has incorrectly interpreted the definition of a parent under Irish law
An Irish woman who had two sons while in a same-sex relationship is suing the state after allegedly being refused passports for her children because she is not their biological mother.
The woman, who is in her 40s, launched judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Attorney General, and the State last week. Her two sons, who are minors, are also taking separate judicial review proceedings. The family is represented by Gibson...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Andrew’s last stand: How the Duke of York is taking a legal gamble in attacking the credibility of his accuser
Defending himself against explosive sexual assault claims, the Duke of York has opted for a legal strategy which seeks to damage Virginia Giuffre, but even if successful, he seems certain never to return to royal duties
‘Davy 16’ could be forced to reveal Anglo bond profits
Lawyers for Paddy Kearney, the Northern Ireland developer who is suing the stockbroker, have filed an affidavit seeking to disclose how much profit each made personally from the transaction
Government seeks changes to stop delays in scrutiny of bills
Pre-legislative committee process of checking bills has been lauded for saving on revisions and improving democracy, but has been taking up to a year
How victims and their families could be better served by our justice system
In the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy, fresh concerns are being raised about a lack of access to legal guidance for victims and insufficient supports to help with healing