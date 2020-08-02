Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish law firms rank among top 20 in Europe for earnings

Combined revenue for the ‘big seven’ was estimated at nearly €850 million, up more than €30 million from two years ago

2nd August, 2020
As revenues swelled, two Irish law firms ranked in the European top 20. Picture: Getty

The revenues of the top law firms in Ireland swelled last year, according to market analysts.

The combined revenue for the “big seven” law firms was estimated at €846 million, an increase of €32.3 million from 2018. Most law firms in Ireland do not publish their financial information, and none are under any obligation to do so as they are not limited companies.

The estimates come from the European Top 100, an annual report...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Firm behind hunger-strike direct provision centre to repay €4.5m loan

The controversial Skellig Star centre in Cahersiveen is part of a portfolio of emergency reception centres and nursing homes owned by Paul Collins’s investment firm Remcoll 2

Barry J Whyte | 9 hours ago

Court rules legal costs of case that is ‘abuse of process’ should be awarded to defendant

Court of Appeal ruling comes after case involving identical employment claims against two sister companies

Rosanna Cooney | 9 hours ago

Developer Kavanagh is sued over Dublin city centre development

Wicklow man claims the businessman breached contract over joint purchase of property on Grand Canal Street Lower

Rosanna Cooney | 9 hours ago