Irish law firm moves to cut ties with Russian oligarch

A leading Irish law firm has commenced identifying permissible legal grounds for it to discontinue its representation of a Russian oligarch added to an EU sanctions list, the Business Post understands.

William Fry are listed as the solicitors on record for Dmitry Mazepin in a long-running Irish High Court case. The businessman is reportedly worth more than $1 billion.

Mazepin, who was added to an EU sanctions list last week, is a defendant in...