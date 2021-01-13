Irish investor’s case to wind up Dolphin company pushed out to next month

The hearing of Cork investor Kathleen Dineen’s petition to appoint a liquidator to one of collapsed property group Dolphin Trust’s Irish companies has been pushed out to the beginning of February.

Dineen, who invested a six-figure savings lump sum in a Dolphin Trust vehicle called MUT103, applied to wind up the company just before Christmas.

She is among an estimated 1,800 Irish investors who entrusted more than €100 million of pension...