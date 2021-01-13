Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Irish investor’s case to wind up Dolphin company pushed out to next month

An estimated 1,800 Irish investors entrusted more than €100 million of pension and investment monies in unregulated loan notes with the bust German property group

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
13th January, 2021
Irish investor’s case to wind up Dolphin company pushed out to next month
Charles Smethurst and his wife Manou Lenz: the Germany-based Dolphin Trust was founded by Smethurst, who is now being investigated by German authorities on foot of a criminal complaint. Picture: Getty

The hearing of Cork investor Kathleen Dineen’s petition to appoint a liquidator to one of collapsed property group Dolphin Trust’s Irish companies has been pushed out to the beginning of February.

Dineen, who invested a six-figure savings lump sum in a Dolphin Trust vehicle called MUT103, applied to wind up the company just before Christmas.

She is among an estimated 1,800 Irish investors who entrusted more than €100 million of pension...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Fallon and Byrne was due to occupy a 10,000-square-foot space in Dundrum Town Centre’s Ashgrove Terrace. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Dundrum Town Centre owner launches High Court action against Fallon and Byrne

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 day ago
‘With the right resources, Ireland’s courts can continue to offer a robust and reliable alternative to London, where the legal sector contributes more than £25 billion a year to the exchequer‘. Picture: Getty

Comment: Irish legal sector can benefit from Brexit

Legal Karyn Harty 1 week ago
Séamus Woulfe does not appear in the Supreme Court’s legal diary for February 2021 or the first week of March 2021. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Woulfe not listed to hear any cases in Supreme Court

Legal Rosanna Cooney 2 weeks ago
The new witness ‘had a central involvement’ in some of the matters being examined

New witness to give testimony for state’s Project Eagle report

Legal Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1