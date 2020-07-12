Sunday July 12, 2020
Irish firm at centre of Nigerian government’s appeal against €8.8bn award

The case between Irish company P&ID and the Nigerian government has been going on for years, but we may learn this week whether the current Nigerian administration will succeed in getting leave to appeal the judgment which relates to lost profits from a broken contract.

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
12th July, 2020
A woman next to a gas flare fire, near Warri, Nigeria. In 2009, P&ID made a proposal to the then Nigerian government to turn flared waste gas into a product fit for energy generation if the state would provide the pipelines; in return P&ID would retain and sell valuable by-products. The project never happened Picture: Getty

Have you heard the one about the Irish showband manager, the multibillion African gas deal that never happened, and the €8.8 billion court judgment against the Nigerian state?

If you have, then you’ll be interested to know that this week the British High Court will consider whether to allow an appeal by the Nigerian government against the €8.8 billion arbitration award granted to Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), an Irish-led company, over a collapsed...

Law Society’s plans for ‘legal quarter’ hit further delays

The legal body now plans to develop a Dublin city centre site in the ‘medium term’

Killian Woods | 8 hours ago

Family courts complex to go ahead without new Supreme Court

The government and the Courts Service have reached agreement on a scaled-back development at Hammond Lane in Smithfield with an estimated cost of €80 million

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Brothers locked in battle over Claddagh ring trademark

Andrew and Philip Fried are battling each other for control of Claddagh Jewellers, founded by their father in the 1960s

Róisín Burke | 8 hours ago