Ireland well-placed to hear more commercial disputes, judge says
Judge David Barniville said the Commerical Court was a ‘realistic and attractive option’ for the resolution of commercial cases post-Brexit
The popularity of Ireland as a location for legal disputes could increase now that the Brexit transition period has ended, the head of the Commercial Court has said.
“The Commercial Court in particular is well placed to be considered a realistic and attractive option for parties seeking an appropriate jurisdiction for the resolution of their commercial disputes”, Justice David Barniville told the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).
Judge Barniville, who was last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Games developer sues Facebook for $2.5m in Irish High Court
App Quantum Publishing Ltd began proceedings against Facebook Ireland Ltd in June
Ireland ‘missing out’ on $14bn legal services market
Dan Fox of Johnson Hana says his firm is one of the only alternative legal service providers in this country providing a competitive alternative to large law firms
Pandemic losses case: The pub, the patrons and the Premier League thriller
The Commercial Court, which is to decide on the amount of compensation that insurer FBD must pay to publicans, has heard that a picture of customers sitting at a bar during a Liverpool-Leeds match last September was posted on the Facebook page of a well-known Dublin sports bar
Equity partners to be excluded from gender pay gap reporting
New legislation requiring employers to publish pay differences will not include equity partners, as they are considered business owners rather than employees