Ireland well-placed to hear more commercial disputes, judge says

Judge David Barniville said the Commerical Court was a ‘realistic and attractive option’ for the resolution of commercial cases post-Brexit

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
14th July, 2021
Justice David Barniville said the Commercial Court was ‘well placed to be considered a realistic and attractive option for parties seeking an appropriate jurisdiction for the resolution of their commercial disputes’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The popularity of Ireland as a location for legal disputes could increase now that the Brexit transition period has ended, the head of the Commercial Court has said.

“The Commercial Court in particular is well placed to be considered a realistic and attractive option for parties seeking an appropriate jurisdiction for the resolution of their commercial disputes”, Justice David Barniville told the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).

Judge Barniville, who was last...

