Ireland ‘missing out’ on $14bn legal services market
Dan Fox of Johnson Hana says his firm is one of the only alternative legal service providers in this country providing a competitive alternative to large law firms
Ireland is trailing behind when it comes to the alternative legal service provider (ALSP) market, which has now grown to $14 billion internationally, Dan Fox, the founder of Johnson Hana, said.
Founded in 2016, Johnson Hana provides on demand legal services and takes on “volume-heavy legal work”, like discovery, subject access requests and due diligence processes.
The firm claims its fees are up to 50 per cent lower than traditional law firms or large consultancy businesses.
