Insurance company refused Covid claim without knowing why, court hears

An insurance company that declined to pay out on business interruption cover for losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic does not know the basis on which it refused policyholders an indemnity, the Commercial Court has heard.

Richard Kean SC, acting for Coachhouse Catering, which trades as the Old Imperial Hotel, told the court that his client had suffered damage as a result of the closure of their premises in Youghal, Co Cork during the pandemic....