Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

‘I don’t want to go bankrupt’: Bourke vows to fight creditor’s €12.2m claim

Bar and restaurant owner argues he settled account years ago and pursuit by Pepper Finance is ‘like something from the Merchant of Venice’

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
10th April, 2022
‘I don’t want to go bankrupt’: Bourke vows to fight creditor’s €12.2m claim
Jay Bourke: ‘I accept that in capitalism sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I don’t accept things that are untrue.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Jay Bourke has vowed to fight a creditor over a €12 million debt which the bar and restaurant veteran claims he is being unfairly hounded for.

Bourke, the man behind some of Dublin's most popular nightspots, referred to the liability as “fictional debt” and claimed that he settled it years ago.

“I accept that in capitalism sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I don’t accept things that are untrue,” Bourke told...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jude and Paul Davis planned to build a distillery and visitor centre near Lough Conn, but are now in dispute with their former business partner Mark Quick. Picture: Barry Cronin

Nephin High Court trial set for October

Legal Barry J Whyte
Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer: the CJEU decision on his case will have repercussions for criminal investigations across Europe. Picture: Collins Courts

A victory for Dwyer, but an overturning of his conviction is still a long way away

Legal Catherine Sanz
Daniel Kinahan: a series of civil and criminal cases have ramped up pressure on Kinahan and associates in the US, Ireland and Britain, and have focused attention on the crime boss in his hideout in Dubai

Kinahan under legal fire on both sides of Atlantic

Legal Barry J Whyte
Graham Dwyer leaving Dún Laoghaire District Court after he was charged with the murder of Elaine O’Hara in 2013. Picture: Collins Courts

Fallout from Dwyer ruling could affect outcome of five other appeals

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1