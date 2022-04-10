‘I don’t want to go bankrupt’: Bourke vows to fight creditor’s €12.2m claim

Jay Bourke has vowed to fight a creditor over a €12 million debt which the bar and restaurant veteran claims he is being unfairly hounded for.

Bourke, the man behind some of Dublin's most popular nightspots, referred to the liability as “fictional debt” and claimed that he settled it years ago.

“I accept that in capitalism sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I don’t accept things that are untrue,” Bourke told...