Sunday May 24, 2020
‘Huge relief’ for ex-rugby star Byrne as Oxigen stake is bought out

A protracted legal battle has ended with former Ireland hooker Shane Byrne and his brother agreeing to buy out Oxigen Environmental‘s stake in AWD Waste Solutions

24th May, 2020
Shane Byrne (right) leaving the Four Courts with solicitor Gerald Kean: Oxigen Environmental instructed its legal advisers to have the proceedings struck out Picture: Collins

After months of legal battles and court appearances, former rugby star Shane Byrne and his brother have agreed to buy out Oxigen Environmental‘s stake in AWD Waste Solutions, the company their father founded in 1980.

Oxigen has said it is “very satisfied” with the “substantial” sum it was paid for its stake in AWD.

The contents of the settlement are confidential, but Shane Byrne, speaking to the Business Post, said...

