How victims and their families could be better served by our justice system

Ruth Maxwell was walking to work in May 2016 when she was attacked by a man with a hunting knife. In a split-second decision, she managed to grab the knife and pull it away from her throat, causing debilitating injuries to her hand in the process.

“I knew that I was going to do some serious damage to my hand,” she told RTÉ’s Liveline last week, describing how she had to fight for her life. “My...