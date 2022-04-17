Horse racing legend Bolger sued by stableman over alleged injury

A stableman has filed a lawsuit against the renowned horse trainer Jim Bolger after claiming to have sustained an injury while working on his Coolcullen farm.

Mohammed Irfan is suing Bolger after an alleged incident in June 2018, in which he claims that a horse fell on him and threw him against a fence. As a result of the incident, he said, he sustained injuries including a laceration in his spleen and a fractured rib.

Irfan...