Hooded Men ruling a ‘landmark victory’, solicitor says

Decision a ‘welcome vindication’ for group whose treatment 50 years ago ‘would be characterised today as torture’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
15th December, 2021
Francis McGuigan, applicant in the case, is one of 14 men who has said he was tortured in the 1970s. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A decision by the UK Supreme Court to quash a 2014 move not to investigate allegations of torture used against the “Hooded Men” 50 years ago has been hailed as a “landmark victory”.

Darragh Mackin, partner and head of public law, inquests and inquiries at Phoenix Law, the Belfast-based law firm, described the initial investigation conducted by the PSNI relating to the allegations as “nothing more than a window dressing exercise which only...

