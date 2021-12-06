Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

High Court will decide on row over Bantry salmon farm plan

Mowi Ireland wants to build a €9 million salmon farm at Shot Head in Bantry that has been opposed by Inland Fisheries Ireland and environmental activists

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
6th December, 2021
High Court will decide on row over Bantry salmon farm plan
Mowi Ireland, the country’s largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon, has been seeking to construct a fish farm on a site at Shot Head in Bantry, Co Cork, which it said would have an estimated turnover of €26 million over a two-year production cycle

A long-running row over the construction of a €9 million salmon farm off the coast of Co Cork is set to be determined by the High Court next year.

Mowi Ireland, the country’s largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon, has been seeking to construct a fish farm on a site at Shot Head in Bantry, Co Cork, which it said would have an estimated turnover of €26 million over a two-year production cycle.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Frank Hynes: accused of a series of improper transactions which allegedly amounted to fraud on companies where he and his cousin Alan acted as directors

Jeweller claims he put €800k into account to avoid bank charges

Legal Catherine Sanz
Charles Smethurst, the Chief Executive of Dolphin Trust, later renamed German Property Group (GPG) collapsed last year

Brokers back probe into Dolphin’s Irish arm

Legal Róisín Burke
Frank Clarke retired just days short of his 70th birthday in October after four years in the role of Chief Justice. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Former Chief Justice returns to private practice less than two months after retiring

Legal Catherine Sanz
Patrick Costello lodged the appeal last week and the Business Post understands the government has already been served papers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Green Party TD lodges appeal against high court Ceta ruling

Legal Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1