High Court will decide on row over Bantry salmon farm plan
Mowi Ireland wants to build a €9 million salmon farm at Shot Head in Bantry that has been opposed by Inland Fisheries Ireland and environmental activists
A long-running row over the construction of a €9 million salmon farm off the coast of Co Cork is set to be determined by the High Court next year.
Mowi Ireland, the country’s largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon, has been seeking to construct a fish farm on a site at Shot Head in Bantry, Co Cork, which it said would have an estimated turnover of €26 million over a two-year production cycle.
