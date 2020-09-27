High Court hears D4 nursing home has ‘reasonable prospect of survival’

Deliberation on what constitutes a reasonable prospect of survival was heard in a legal action over the future of a Dublin nursing home and disability centre last week.

The St Mary’s nursing home on Merrion Road in Dublin 4 has 14 remaining vulnerable residents at its disability centre, the court heard.

Staff, residents and their families are fighting a move by the nursing home’s operating company, St Mary’s Telford DAC, to liquidate the company....