High Court finds that brothers owe Ulster Bank €22m

Ulster Bank has secured a €22 million judgment against three brothers, in the latest development of a long-running legal battle between the two parties.

The High Court found that brothers Brian, Kenneth and Maurice McDonagh, are liable to repay the full sum of the loan they received in 2007 to purchase an 82-acre site in Kilpeddar, Co Wicklow, which they had intended to develop as a data centre.

Brian McDonagh, an engineer and businessman, became well-known...