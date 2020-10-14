Wednesday October 14, 2020
High Court dismisses New Look’s bid to have examiner appointed

Justice Denis MacDonald says the company is ‘plainly not insolvent’ in significant case for retailers and landlords across Ireland

14th October, 2020
New Look had €15.6 million in cash reserves at the time the petition was first presented to court, Justice Denis MacDonald noted

The High Court has dismissed a petition by New Look Retailers (Ireland), the high street chain, to have an examiner appointed in what is seen as a significant case for retailers and landlords across Ireland.

In delivering his judgement, Justice Denis MacDonald said he believed it was “premature” to consider the appointment of an examiner as on the balance sheet, the company is “plainly not insolvent”.

Justice MacDonald noted that at...

