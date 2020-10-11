High Court asks for list of ‘conflicted’ judges before hearing Fingleton case

A High Court judge has asked lawyers for the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, to draw up a list of judges it believes will be conflicted in the hearing of its case against Michael Fingleton, the former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) boss.
Anglo was renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) in 2011 and subsequently merged with INBS. IBRC was put into liquidation in early 2013 under a restructuring of the burden...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team