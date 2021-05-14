Subscribe Today
‘Health-led’ drug diversion scheme to be rolled out by the government this year

The Health Diversion Programme, which allows for those found with small quantities of drugs to be directed to the health service instead of being prosecuted, will be rolled out in five locations in 2021

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
14th May, 2021
Under the scheme, those found in possession of small quantities of drugs for personal use will, on a first occasion, be referred by An Garda Síochána on a mandatory basis to the HSE. Picture: Getty

The Irish government is planning a limited roll out this year of a “health-led” drug programme allowing those found in possession of small quantities of any drug to avoid prosecution, the Business Post has learned.

“The programme offers compassion, not punishment, to people who use drugs, irrespective of what drugs they may be,” a spokeswoman from the Department of Health told the Business Post. “The programme represents a change in the...

