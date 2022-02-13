Subscribe Today
Guide dog instructor sues charity over ‘bullying’

Ian Freyne has taken a case in the High Court against Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, seeking compensation for alleged stress and intimidation at work

Catherine Sanz

Barry J Whyte

13th February, 2022
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is being sued over allegations of bullying and harassment. Picture: Getty

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Cork-based charity, is being sued by a dog instructor over allegations of bullying and harassment.

Ian Freyne, who has worked for the charity since June 2009, first as a kennel assistant, before eventually rising to the role of assistant dog instructor in 2017, filed proceedings in the High Court last week.

His instructor role primarily involved training guide dogs for the visually impaired and to act as a calming aid...

