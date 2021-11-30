Green Party TD lodges appeal against high court Ceta ruling

An appeal against a high court ruling on the EU-Canadian trade agreement has been lodged by Patrick Costello, the Green Party TD.

The Dublin South Central TD originally took the case against his own government earlier this year, due to his concerns over the constitutionality of investor courts provided for under the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta).

Costello had argued that the investor courts provision under chapter 8 of Ceta was unconstitutional because...