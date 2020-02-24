Monday February 24, 2020
Graham Dwyer phone data case referred to EU Court of Justice

Chief Justice gives preliminary view that Irish rules on retention of phone data are not ‘robust’ enough

24th February, 2020
Graham Dwyer: his lawyers claimed the law under which his communications data was accessed contravened EU law and an international human rights convention

The Supreme Court has referred several key issues in the Graham Dwyer phone data case to the European Union Court of Justice.

The court was considering the state’s appeal against a 2018 High Court ruling that certain provisions of the 2011 Communications Act used by gardaí to access the murderer’s communications data contravened both EU law and an international human rights convention.

In its preliminary findings – subject to the CJEU’s ruling...

