Government’s travel advice ‘outrageous’ and ‘astonishing’ says Ryanair

Ryanair has claimed the government’s advice to people returning from non-green list countries to self-isolate for 14 days, has been “nonsensical” and has been presented as mandatory, when it is not.

In a High Court challenge of the measures, the Irish airline said the government’s travel advice has been “outrageous” and “astonishing.“

Martin Hayden SC, counsel for Ryanair, told the court that the measures have had...