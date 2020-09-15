Government’s travel advice ‘outrageous’ and ‘astonishing’ says Ryanair

Ryanair has claimed the government’s advice to people returning from non-green list countries to self-isolate for 14 days, has been “nonsensical” and has been presented as mandatory, when it is not.
In a High Court challenge of the measures, the Irish airline said the government’s travel advice has been “outrageous” and “astonishing.“
Martin Hayden SC, counsel for Ryanair, told the court that the measures have had...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team