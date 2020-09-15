Wednesday September 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Government’s travel advice ‘outrageous’ and ‘astonishing’ says Ryanair

High Court hears policy has had a devastating impact on the airline

15th September, 2020
Ryanair claims the travel advice has been presented as mandatory, when it is not

Ryanair has claimed the government’s advice to people returning from non-green list countries to self-isolate for 14 days, has been “nonsensical” and has been presented as mandatory, when it is not.

In a High Court challenge of the measures, the Irish airline said the government’s travel advice has been “outrageous” and “astonishing.“

Martin Hayden SC, counsel for Ryanair, told the court that the measures have had...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

UCD case sparks flood of legal queries on sexual harassment at work

Lawyers say high-profile revelation by Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin was a ‘wake-up’ call as remote working throws up new issues

Rosanna Cooney | 3 days ago

Time running out to challenge Leaving Cert results, students told

Legal experts warn students wanting to catch CAO offers need to apply for a judicial review this coming week

Rosanna Cooney | 3 days ago

FBD evidence gathering in pubs test case described as ‘disturbing’

Insurance company process criticised during Covid-19 pub test case hearing

Rosanna Cooney | 3 days ago