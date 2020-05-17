Sunday May 17, 2020
Goodman firm denies it is trying to ‘put Reads out of business’

Print company claims its Nassau Street access is obstructed by Setanta Centre development

17th May, 2020
Larry Goodman’s family company, Setanta Centre Unlimited, has planning permission for a €150m office development but the prospective tenant has requested changes

Larry Goodman’s family company, Setanta Centre Unlimited, has denied that it is trying to put its tenant, print firm Reads, out of business by blocking access to its premises.

In an affidavit filed with the High Court, Setanta Centre denied that it is its intention to make trading so difficult for Reads that its business fails.

The row between the two companies came to light in the High Court on Thursday morning when...

