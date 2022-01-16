Glass half full: taking the measure of the minimum unit pricing initiative

On the Tuesday after New Year’s Day, Colm O’Sullivan began slapping yellow stickers on the trays of beer in Sam’s Gala convenience store in Dunmanway, Co Cork.

“Today’s price €25 – 03/01/2022” one sticker on a slab of Budweiser said, alongside another yellow label: “Tomorrow’s price €47.34 – 04/01/2022”.

Posting a picture of the stickered slabs to Facebook ahead of the advent of...