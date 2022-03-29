Glantus being sued by former chief growth officer
Thomas Hackett has initiated proceedings against the London-listed analytics software company founded by Maurice Healy
Glantus, a London-listed analytics software company founded by Irish tech veteran Maurice Healy, is being sued by its former chief growth officer.
Thomas Hackett, who is represented by Byrne Wallace solicitors, initiated proceedings against Glantus last week, high court filings show.
When contacted by The Business Post, neither Hackett nor Glantus would comment on the legal proceedings.
