Gardaí investigate complaint over training grant in Sligo
Probe follows a second complaint over conduct of creative and environmental programmes by Easkey Community Council
Gardaí are investigating the use of a training grant by a community group after a new complaint was made.
The money was given to Easkey Community Council in Sligo for a community training project between 2013 and 2015 using funding from the Leader rural development fund.
Local tutors were given sums of up to €1,200 to run classes on subjects such as gardening, creative writing, photography and painting.
