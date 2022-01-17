Gardaí broke spending rules with €4m outlay on clothes, shoes and PPE

An Garda Síochána broke public spending rules with an outlay of more than €4 million on clothes, shoes and PPE in 2020, it has emerged.

Figures provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) show a breakdown of non-compliant expenditure totalling more than €8.7 million from 2020.

The gardaí awarded some 44 contracts that year without a competitive tendering process, a letter sent to PAC by the gardaí shows.