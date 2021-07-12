Games developer sues Facebook for $2.5m in Irish High Court

Facebook, the tech giant, is being sued for more than $2.5 million in the Irish High Court by a mobile games developer.

App Quantum Publishing Ltd began proceedings against Facebook Ireland Ltd in June and the case came before Mr Justice David Barniville, where it was admitted to the fast-track commercial list.

The court heard that App Quantum, which is headquartered in Cyprus, claims it is owed a sum in excess of $2.5 million on foot...