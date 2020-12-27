Fyffes-linked company pursued for €60 million in unpaid loans

A debt recovery fund is seeking judgment for more than €60 million from Balmoral, a property investment company that was spun out of Fyffes, the tropical fruits giant, in 2006.

Everyday Finance DAC is seeking judgment for €33.4 million and €28.3 million against Balmoral International Land Ltd and 50 related companies which it claims acted as guarantors on the loans.

Balmoral was originally named Blackrock International Land when it was spun out by Fyffes in 2006 and...