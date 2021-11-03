Funding of Free Legal Aid Centres down by 2.5% last year
Directors describe 2020 as ‘challenging’
Funding of the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) decreased by 2.5 per cent to just under €916,000 last year while spending pressures rose.
Accounts filed with the Company Registration Office showed that Flac's funding dipped from almost €940,000 in 2019 to €915,800 last year.
At the same time spending increased from €1.287 million the previous year to nearly €1.33 million in 2020.
