Funding of Free Legal Aid Centres down by 2.5% last year

Directors describe 2020 as ‘challenging’

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd November, 2021
Flac provides legal advice to individuals via phone and drop-in clinics and promotes access to legal information. Picture: Getty

Funding of the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) decreased by 2.5 per cent to just under €916,000 last year while spending pressures rose.

Accounts filed with the Company Registration Office showed that Flac's funding dipped from almost €940,000 in 2019 to €915,800 last year.

At the same time spending increased from €1.287 million the previous year to nearly €1.33 million in 2020.

