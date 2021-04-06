Subscribe Today
French consumer watchdog probes holiday home scam

Irish counterpart CCPC has told 150 complainants here it may pursue agents involved in leaseback scheme currently under criminal investigation

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
6th April, 2021
French consumer watchdog probes holiday home scam
Some 150 Irish complainants allege that they were mis-sold leaseback properties in France with the promise of a guaranteed rental income. Picture: Getty

The state’s competition authority has written to its French counterpart seeking details of a criminal investigation into an alleged scam in which 150 people in Ireland claim they were mis-sold holiday properties.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has contacted the DGCCRF, its French equivalent, to request an update on the investigation with which it is assisting.

In correspondence sent to Clare Daly, the MEP, the CCPC said it had previously been advised...

