Former Sam McCauley boss takes on embattled Cara group

Group went into examinership in September after interim report laid bare issues of high rental costs and HSE legal case to defend

Rosanna Cooney
5th December, 2020
A consortium led by Patrick McCormack, former managing director of Sam McCauley pharmacy group, is acquiring the Cara Pharmacy group, the Business Post understands.

The group’s directors and founders are Ramona Nicholas, a former RTÉ Dragons’ Den investor and Canice Nicholas, her husband.

The group went into examinership in September following a High Court application by Elm Corporate Credit DAC, Cara Pharmacy’s largest and only secured creditor.

