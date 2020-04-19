Former rugby star Byrne’s waste firm is ‘very insolvent’, court hears

AWD Waste Solutions, the company run by former Ireland rugby international Shane Byrne, is “very insolvent to the tune of €491,000”, the High Court has heard.

Counsel for Oxigen Environmental, the majority shareholder in AWD , told the court that the situation was urgent and the position of the company was “deteriorating rapidly“.

“There is essentially now no PRSI, no USC. Shane Byrne is just taking cash,” Ronnie Hudson, counsel for...