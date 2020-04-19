Sunday April 19, 2020
Former rugby star Byrne’s waste firm is ‘very insolvent’, court hears

Counsel for the majority shareholder in AWD Waste solutions has told the High Court that the company owes €491,000 and its financial position is ‘deteriorating rapidly’

19th April, 2020
Shane Byrne (right) leaving the Four Courts with solicitor Gerald Kean: request for a two-week adjournment was granted. Picture: Collins

AWD Waste Solutions, the company run by former Ireland rugby international Shane Byrne, is “very insolvent to the tune of €491,000”, the High Court has heard.

Counsel for Oxigen Environmental, the majority shareholder in AWD , told the court that the situation was urgent and the position of the company was “deteriorating rapidly“.

“There is essentially now no PRSI, no USC. Shane Byrne is just taking cash,” Ronnie Hudson, counsel for...

