Former postmasters in NI set for compensation after wrongful fraud convictions

Dozens of former sub-postmasters in Northern Ireland could be owed compensation by the Post Office after Britain’s “biggest miscarriage of justice”, a Derry-based lawyer has said.

Michael Madden, of Madden & Finucane, said that the so-called Horizon scandal in Britain had led to more than 700 sub-postmasters being convicted of fraud, which later turned out to be the result of faulty accounting software.

Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted 736...