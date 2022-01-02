Former postmasters in NI set for compensation after wrongful fraud convictions
The Horizon scandal in Britain has seen hundreds of civil actions result in more than £58 million being awarded in damages so far
Dozens of former sub-postmasters in Northern Ireland could be owed compensation by the Post Office after Britain’s “biggest miscarriage of justice”, a Derry-based lawyer has said.
Michael Madden, of Madden & Finucane, said that the so-called Horizon scandal in Britain had led to more than 700 sub-postmasters being convicted of fraud, which later turned out to be the result of faulty accounting software.
Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted 736...
