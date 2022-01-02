Subscribe Today
Former postmasters in NI set for compensation after wrongful fraud convictions

The Horizon scandal in Britain has seen hundreds of civil actions result in more than £58 million being awarded in damages so far

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
2nd January, 2022
Sub-postmistress Deirdre Connolly from Co Tyrone, one of many Post Office employees wrongly accused of fraud due to mistakes made by the company’s own Horizon system. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Dozens of former sub-postmasters in Northern Ireland could be owed compensation by the Post Office after Britain’s “biggest miscarriage of justice”, a Derry-based lawyer has said.

Michael Madden, of Madden & Finucane, said that the so-called Horizon scandal in Britain had led to more than 700 sub-postmasters being convicted of fraud, which later turned out to be the result of faulty accounting software.

Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted 736...

