Former Facebook moderator claims serious injury from explicit content

A former moderator for Facebook claims he has suffered “serious psychological injuries” as a consequence of being exposed to explicit content during his work for the social media giant.
Sean Burke has lodged a High Court action seeking damages against Facebook Ireland and CPL Solutions, the Dublin outsourcing company. He alleges that he was required to “repeatedly view extremely violent, graphic and upsetting material, some of which involved children” as part of his...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team