Sunday August 9, 2020
Former Facebook moderator claims serious injury from explicit content

Sean Burke lodges High Court action after repeatedly viewing ‘extremely violent and upsetting material’ as part of his job

9th August, 2020
In September, the Personal Injuries Board gave a group of former moderators in Ireland the go-ahead to serve proceedings against Facebook in the High Court

A former moderator for Facebook claims he has suffered “serious psychological injuries” as a consequence of being exposed to explicit content during his work for the social media giant.

Sean Burke has lodged a High Court action seeking damages against Facebook Ireland and CPL Solutions, the Dublin outsourcing company. He alleges that he was required to “repeatedly view extremely violent, graphic and upsetting material, some of which involved children” as part of his...

