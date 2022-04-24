Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Former directors of Carbon Collect in legal battle for control of company

The company aims to produce forests of ‘trees’ that would be many times more efficient at removing CO2 than living trees

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
24th April, 2022
Former directors of Carbon Collect in legal battle for control of company
Carbon Collect ‘tree’: the company aims to build a ‘forest’ to draw CO2 out of the air, and has raised more than €10 million in funding to date

Former directors of Carbon Collect have begun a legal battle for control of the company that aims to mass-produce “mechanical trees” which are “a thousand times” more efficient than actual trees at removing CO2 from the air.

Carbon Collect was co-founded by John McKeon, an Irish oil industry executive, and Pól Ó Móráin, an Irish entrepreneur, in 2018. To date, it has raised more than €10 million from a number of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The compensation scheme, which is required under EU law, enables victims of violent crime or their families to recoup money spent on funeral or medical expenses. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly 75% of criminal injury compensation requests rejected in last quarter of 2021

Legal Catherine Sanz
Gardaí investigating the allegation have sent a file to the DPP, who must now determine whether the Tánaiste should face criminal charges. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Fine Gael hopes for quick DPP decision on Varadkar leak file

Legal Michael Brennan
The Office of Wards of Court had been directed to stop accepting applications to have someone declared a ward of court tomorrow

End of wardship applications to cause ‘significant concern,’ according to Law Society

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Mark O’Toole: Cosgrave alleged he forwarded a database of media contacts from a Web Summit email address to his personal email

Former Web Summit employee says Paddy Cosgrave defamed him in ‘reprehensible’ tweets

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1