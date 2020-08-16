Sunday August 16, 2020
Former Connacht player sues IRFU and Aviva over repeat head injuries

A leading doctor has said Dave McSharry should not have been allowed to sustain the four concussions which led to his forced retirement

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
16th August, 2020
Dave McSharry: one of a number of players who have been forced to end their careers due to concussion in recent years. Picture: Inpho/James Crombie

A professional rugby player who was forced to retire after sustaining repeated concussions has launched a legal action against the IRFU and Aviva insurance.

Dave McSharry, who played as a centre for Connacht, was 26 when he was advised by a neurologist to end his career in 2016 following four concussions in a 12-month period. He initiated High Court proceedings against the sport’s governing body and his insurer last week.

McSharry is one of a...

