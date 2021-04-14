Former chief scout takes legal action against Scouting Ireland

Christy McCann, the former chief scout of Scouting Ireland, has initiated legal proceedings against the organisation, court filings show.

In a separate set of proceedings, he has also taken a case against The Irish Times newspaper.

McCann is being represented by Oisin Murphy of Oisín Murphy Solicitors. Murphy told the Business Post that both cases were defamation proceedings. Efforts to contact the Irish Times and Scouting Ireland ahead of publication were not successful....