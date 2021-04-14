Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Former chief scout takes legal action against Scouting Ireland

Christy McCann was expelled by the organisation after a disciplinary process that focused on governance and safeguarding standards

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th April, 2021
Former chief scout takes legal action against Scouting Ireland
Christy McCann is being represented by Oisin Murphy of Oisín Murphy Solicitors. Murphy told the Business Post that both cases were defamation proceedings

Christy McCann, the former chief scout of Scouting Ireland, has initiated legal proceedings against the organisation, court filings show.

In a separate set of proceedings, he has also taken a case against The Irish Times newspaper.

McCann is being represented by Oisin Murphy of Oisín Murphy Solicitors. Murphy told the Business Post that both cases were defamation proceedings. Efforts to contact the Irish Times and Scouting Ireland ahead of publication were not successful....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters, the anti-lockdown campaigners, represented themselves in court

O’Doherty and Waters to dispute costs in their case against lockdown

Legal Rosanna Cooney 3 days ago
Sean FitzPatrick, the former chairman and chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank: jury was directed to acquit the banker Pic: PA

Request for report on FitzPatrick trial collapse didn’t go to watchdog

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Only 20 per cent of the new National Children’s Hospital has so far been completed, with it unlikely to open until 2024, two years behind schedule

Bam Ireland takes €20m High Court action against National Children’s Hospital board

Legal Rosanna Cooney 6 days ago
A total of 783 complaints related to solicitors and 22 related to barristers were made. Picture: Getty

33 per cent increase in complaints made about solicitors and barristers

Legal Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1