Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Former chief operating officer takes High Court case against University of Limerick

Report into dispute which relates to purchase of former Dunnes Stores site is held up by legal proceedings

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
27th March, 2022
Former chief operating officer takes High Court case against University of Limerick
Professor Kerstin Mey, president of UL, wrote to the PAC to tell its members that the report into purchase of the former Dunnes Stores site had been ‘received by the university and circulated to key individuals named in the report’. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media

Gerry O’Brien, the former chief operating officer at the University of Limerick, has filed High Court proceedings against the university.

No statement of claim has yet been filed in the case and O’Brien, who announced his resignation as chief operating officer at UL in January, declined to respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for the university said, “UL is declining to comment at this time.”

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mr Justice Max Barrett: the High Court judge’s will be published next month by Globe Law and Business and includes segments on judgment writing for children and vulnerable parties. Picture: Collins

Judge draws lessons from Twain in book on art of writing judgments

Legal Catherine Sanz
Karl Robertson, who was killed in a 2017 hit-and-run involving a man with three separate driving bans at the time, have welcomed the imminent introduction of a new electronic system to speed up the process

Hit-and-run victim’s family welcome new e-system to catch disqualified drivers

Legal Michael Brennan
Foot Locker on Grafton Street in Dublin: the retailer sought to have over €519,000 in rent written off. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Foot Locker accused of using ‘economic muscle’ to avoid paying rent

Legal Catherine Sanz
Jay Bourke: efforts by the well-known restaurateur to have more than €12 million debt written off could be dismissed after a creditor raised alleged discrepancies in the amount owed to the Revenue. Picture: Collins Courts

Bourke’s bid to write off €12m debt is challenged by creditor’s objection

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1