Former chief justice Clarke defends legal work for retired judges

Frank Clarke spoke to the Business Post’s Law on Trial podcast about his career

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
23rd March, 2022
Clarke addressed the concept of judicial ethics in the age of social media, saying while the high standing of the judiciary in Ireland remained strong, “it’s not a given”.

Concerns about retired judges taking work away from struggling barristers are not realistic, Frank Clarke, the former Chief Justice, has said.

Speaking on Law on Trial, the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast, Clarke said he did not think there was “any great reality” to the possibility of big commercial cases going to junior barristers. He was asked about whether lucrative arbitration and mediation work was only going to well-known retired lawyers....

