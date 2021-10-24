Subscribe Today
Foot Locker tells court it is ‘trading very badly’ on Grafton Street

The international sportswear chain is embroiled in a rent dispute with its landlord for the Dublin city centre premises

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
24th October, 2021
Foot Locker tells court it is 'trading very badly' on Grafton Street
Foot Locker operates six premises in Ireland including one on Grafton Street. Picture: Fergal Phillips

An international sportswear chain is trading “very badly” from its Dublin city centre premises, a court has been told in proceedings over a rent dispute.

Foot Locker, which operates six premises in Ireland including one on Grafton Street, said that the lease it signed in 1990 envisioned a store in a “high-end” location with high footfall and spending numbers but “none of that exists today”.

The company is in dispute...

