Foot Locker bids to overturn High Court order on Grafton Street store rent

The sport retailer has gone to the Court of Appeal following a ruling last year which led to it paying over €1 million to its landlord. Foot Locker had wanted to have more than €519,000 of its rent written off for the 253 days it was unable to open as a result of lockdowns

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
13th February, 2022
Accounts filed by Foot Locker Retail Ireland Ltd show that pre-tax losses more than doubled to €88,000 in 2020. The company received €280,000 in government wage support due to the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Foot Locker has gone to the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn a court order made last year relating to rent owed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sport retailer lost its High Court action where it argued that the lease for its Grafton Street store was partially frustrated as a result of closures during pandemic-related lockdowns.

It is understood the appeal, which was filed last week, is the first-ever court case regarding rent...

