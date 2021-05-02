Flutter case reveals ‘wild west’ of high-stakes gambling

On October 16, 2015, a member of Paddy Power’s high stakes unit read an internal report into a new gambler that showed he had bet £548,000 over the course of a day on an online casino game.

“This Tony Parente is a wild man!!!” the employee, whose team look after the Irish bookmaker’s most valuable customers, wrote in an email to his colleagues.

Rather than escalate the “wild” gambling to the...