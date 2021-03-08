First legal actions taken by Mother and Baby homes survivors against state filed with High Court
In court filings seen by the Business Post, the plaintiffs are claiming damages for personal injuries, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional suffering — and that the state breached their constitutional right to privacy
The first legal actions being taken by survivors of the Mother and Baby homes against the state have been filed with the High Court and it is expected close to a hundred cases could end up being taken.
The cases follow the publication of the Commission of Investigation’s report into Mother and Baby homes earlier this year.
The report found more than 9,000 babies and children died while in the care of the...
