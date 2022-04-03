Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Firearm licence case descends into ‘Kafkaesque’ farce

High Court judge directs ‘messy’ dispute back into District Court after hearing that mother lied to have son’s licence revoked

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
3rd April, 2022
Firearm licence case descends into ‘Kafkaesque’ farce
The High Court has heard that a mother made a false report about her son because she believed that the removal of firearms from the home would improve his ‘domestic behaviour’

A legal challenge taken by a man who had his firearm licence revoked after his mother made a report to gardaí has descended into a “Kafkaesque” situation, a court has heard.

The comment was made as part of a judicial review hearing before Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan in the High Court last week. After stating that she was “fairly underwhelmed” by both sides in the case, the judge directed that the matter...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A challenge has taken in the High Court against the new guidelines for personal injury awards

Waterford woman begins legal challenge to new personal injury award guidelines

Legal Catherine Sanz
Maurice Healy owns 25.14 per cent of the shares in Glantus

Glantus being sued by former chief growth officer

Legal Barry J Whyte
PIAB: The Personal Injuries Assessment Board charges a fee to insurance companies for processing personal injury claims at low cost, rather than dealing with them in court.

PIAB ratchets up fees to offset €3.5m deficit

Legal Michael Brennan
Professor Kerstin Mey, president of UL, wrote to the PAC to tell its members that the report into purchase of the former Dunnes Stores site had been ‘received by the university and circulated to key individuals named in the report’. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media

Former chief operating officer takes High Court case against University of Limerick

Legal Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1