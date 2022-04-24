Fine Gael hopes for quick DPP decision on Varadkar leak file

Senior figures in Fine Gael are hoping for a swift decision from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on whether or not to pursue charges against Leo Varadkar over the allegation that he improperly leaked official documents.

Gardaí investigating the allegation have sent a file to the DPP, who must now determine whether the Tánaiste should face criminal charges.

If the DPP decides not to prosecute, Fine Gael TDs believe this will...