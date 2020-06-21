Sunday June 21, 2020
Film worker loses unfair dismissal case against producer

The ruling was a setback for the Irish Film Workers Association, which has campaigned for increased protection for film workers

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
21st June, 2020
The WRC’s adjudication officer concluded that “the complainant is not an employee and the complaint is not well founded

A veteran stagehand has lost an unfair dismissal case against a movie producer after the Workplace Relations Commission concluded he had not been formally employed by the company.

The ruling is a major blow to the Irish Film Workers Association (IFWA), which has been campaigning for a number of years to get increased employment protection for film workers, in particular that their accumulated hours of service should be recognised when a new project starts up.

