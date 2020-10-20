Tuesday October 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

FBD’s interpretation of its pub policy is ‘absurd’, court hears

The insurer’s refusal to pay business interruption claims over Covid-19 closures is ‘self-serving’, counsel for publican says

20th October, 2020
FBD is involved in a test case taken by four pub groups over the non-payment of business interruption claims relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

FBD’s interpretation of a business interruption insurance policy sold to publicans would result in “absurd” and “anomalous” outcomes if upheld, the Commercial Court has heard.

In a test case taken by four pub groups over the non-payment of business interruption claims relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, FBD has argued that the insured peril covered by the policy was the enforced closure of the business and not an outbreak of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Company part-owned by rugby star Kearney sues trio of former employees

Recruitment firm Mason Alexander claims executives left and set up tech start-up in direct competition with it

Rosanna Cooney | 2 days ago

European Commission to contact Irish data watchdog over data transfers to US

Data transfers have come under scrutiny following Facebook’s recent clash with the IDPC over a European legal ruling

Aaron Rogan | 2 days ago

Judge describes legal row between Ronan and Kenny family as ‘disturbing’

The long-running dispute relates to a party wall between two properties in Dublin 2

Rosanna Cooney | 2 days ago