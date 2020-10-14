Wednesday October 14, 2020
FBD sales executive was concerned he had ‘missold’ policy to Lemon & Duke

Insurance salesman expressed misgivings to a senior colleague after he found out business interruption policy did not provide Covid-19 cover

14th October, 2020
Four pub owners are involved in a test court case against FBD over whether their business interruption policies provided cover for losses arising from the forced closure of their premises as a result of public health measures designed to stem the spread of Covid-19

An FBD sales executive told a senior colleague that he was concerned he had “missold” a business interruption policy after he was told the insurer was not providing cover for the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commercial Court has heard.

Paul Shanahan, the salesman, told John Reade, the FBD Baggot Street branch manager, of his concerns after the insurer’s underwriting position in relation to business insurance claims was relayed to him.

Shanahan had...

